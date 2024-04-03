Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

