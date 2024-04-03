Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,052,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 561,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,236,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,959. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 19.96%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

