Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

