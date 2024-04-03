Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 640 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

