Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $211.03.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.