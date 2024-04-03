StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 785,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

