StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.66. 542,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,653. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.