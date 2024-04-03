StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,398,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

