StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

