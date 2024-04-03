StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

