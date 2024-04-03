StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,632. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

