StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 186,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,167. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

