StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. 1,456,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,479. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

