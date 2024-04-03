StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,620,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TLT traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $91.54. 15,764,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,313,414. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

