StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $277.31. The company had a trading volume of 515,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

