StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,774. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

