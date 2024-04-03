StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 813 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,133,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,286. The company has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.65. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,588.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

