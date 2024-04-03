StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,657. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.08.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

