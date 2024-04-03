Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,069.00 and last traded at $1,049.20. Approximately 2,631,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,812,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,010.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $868.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.