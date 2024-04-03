Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 233.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

