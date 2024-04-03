Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STRO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 1,498,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $324.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

