Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,486. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

