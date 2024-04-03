Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma
In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sutro Biopharma
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.