Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.09 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. American Trust boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

