Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 166.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

