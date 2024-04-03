Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

