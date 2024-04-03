TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.31. 589,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,074,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

