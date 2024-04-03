Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $38.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. 982,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

