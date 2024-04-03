Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

