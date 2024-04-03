Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its position in Target by 81.3% during the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

