Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. grew its position in Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

