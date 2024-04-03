Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 510,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 1,705,438 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $705.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

