Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.65. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 69,852 shares traded.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

