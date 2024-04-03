TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.67 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

