Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.18 on April 9th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,304 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

