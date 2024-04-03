Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $167.76. The company had a trading volume of 41,863,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,560,742. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

