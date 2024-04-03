TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Up 5%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 479,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,404,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

