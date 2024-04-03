Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

TCBI stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

