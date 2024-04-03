Tezos Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $30.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 997,403,239 coins and its circulating supply is 976,764,480 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

