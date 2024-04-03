The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.8% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 348,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 153,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 12,838,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

