The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner Sells 3,156 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total transaction of C$392,637.96.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DSG stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$127.91.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSG

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.