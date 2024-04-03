The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner Sells 3,156 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.41, for a total transaction of C$392,637.96.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DSG stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$127.91.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSG
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.