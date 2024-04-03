The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.