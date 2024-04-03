The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE EL traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $146.89. 993,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,748. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
