The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE EL traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $146.89. 993,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,748. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.