The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. 1,532,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,400. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

