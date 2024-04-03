The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 29th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.46.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. 1,532,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,400. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.99, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.