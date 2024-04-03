The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,931. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

