The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, May 5th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $13.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.66. 373,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

