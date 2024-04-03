The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.21).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.18) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,164.45). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,249 ($15.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 767.60 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,971.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,047.62%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

