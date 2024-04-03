The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 314.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $220.22 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

