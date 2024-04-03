The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 117,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 119,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.20. The stock had a trading volume of 86,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,353. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

