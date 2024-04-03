The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 313,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.43. 17,454,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,619,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.