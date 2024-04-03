The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.